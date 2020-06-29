Weber's connected pellet grills are $200 off for July 4th

Buy SmokeFire EX6 from Weber - $999

Both models are all-in-one grills that are excellent at preparing a wide range of meals, whether it’s baking a pie, searing a steak or smoking brisket. In our experience, they produced a wonderful flavor. The software lacked significant features at launch, but Weber turned things around with updates — they’re now much more capable grills with handy features like remote temperature adjustments. The differences between the two largely come down to size, with the EX4 offering 672 square inches of dual grilling space and the EX6 bumping that up to 1,008 square inches.

There are a few caveats no matter how much Weber improves the software. Cleanup isn’t as easy as it sounds, and pellet hopper cavitation remains a nuisance. If you can live with those issues, though, you’ll likely be happy with either grill.

