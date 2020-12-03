This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

This week brought a number of sales on tech accessories, plus solid discounts on Nintendo Switch games in celebration of 'Mar10 Day.' The 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad is down to its lowest price yet, and you can still grab the 11-inch version for less as well. Nintendo knocked 35 percent off many Mario games this week — the sales last through March 13, so there's still time to save money while adding to your games collection. Plus, the latest smartphones from OnePlus remain hundreds of dollars off. Here are the best tech deals we found this week that you can still get today.

Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad

Engadget

The 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard is down to $250 at Amazon thanks to a coupon that knocks $79 off the $329 sale price. This is the lowest price we've seen for the larger model, but you can grab the 11-inch version for $199 right now as well. We gave the Magic Keyboard a score of 84 for its great typing experience, excellent trackpad and its ability to charge your iPad while it's magnetically connected.

Buy 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $250 Buy 11-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $199

'Mar10 Day' Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo

Nintendo's annual Mario appreciation day came and went this week, but you can still grab many Switch titles for less because of it. Through March 13, the company knocked 35 percent off Super Mario Party, Luigi's Mansion 3, Super Mario Maker 2 and Mario Tennis Aces, and you can get those savings at Nintendo's eShop and Amazon.

While those are the main highlights, Amazon has a bunch of other Switch games for less right now, including Super Mario Odyssey for $39, Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for $39 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $49. Plus, there's a new Square Enix sale going on at Nintendo's eShop right now, too. It runs through March 24 and it discounts titles including Collection of Mana, Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy IX.

Shop Nintendo's Mar10 sale Shop Amazon's Mar10 sales Shop Square Enix Switch sale at Nintendo's eShop

Apple Watch SE

Engadget

The Apple Watch SE has fallen to $259 on Amazon, which is $20 off its normal price. While not the lowest it's ever been ($230), this is a good deal if you missed the steep sales during the holiday shopping season last year. We gave the SE a score of 88 for its solid performance, comprehensive features with watchOS and comfortable design.

Buy Apple Watch SE (GPS) at Amazon - $259 Buy Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) at Amazon - $329

Mac mini M1

Engadget

Apple's 512GB Mac mini M1 is down to $829 at B&H Photo and Amazon, which is a good sale price if you want the desktop PC with extra storage. But you're also able to get the 256GB Mac mini M1 for $649 which, while not an all-time low, is an even better sale price considering its specs. If you choose the 256GB Mac mini, you could buy an external drive with more than 256GB of storage for less than the $180 you'd be paying for the first model.

Buy Mac mini M1 (512GB) at B&H Photo Video - $829 Buy Mac mini M1 (512GB) at Amazon - $829 Buy Mac mini M1 (256GB) at B&H Photo Video - $649 Buy Mac Mini M1 (256GB) at Amazon - $649

OnePlus 8T and 8 Pro

Engadget

Ahead of the Series 9 launch, OnePlus discounted its 8T and 8 Pro smartphones by 30 and 20 percent, respectively. That drops the price of the 8 Pro to $700 and the 8T to $600, which are some of the best prices we've seen. If you don't want to wait for the Series 9 handset from OnePlus (which should be debuting soon), these sales are good ones to consider when looking for your next smartphone.

Buy OnePlus 8 Pro at Amazon - $700 Buy OnePlus 8T at Amazon - $600

Sony WH-1000XM3

Devindra Hardawar / Engadget

Sony's stellar WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are down to $200 at Focus Photo & Video when you use the code BDTHANKS at checkout. While the XM4 are the newest version of these, the XM3 remain fantastic headphones thanks to their comfortable design, solid noise cancellation and 30-hour battery life.

Buy WH-1000XM3 at Focus Photo & Video - $200

New tech deals

Sony WH-CH710N

Sony's budget WH-CH710N wireless headphones are down to $98 — while not the lowest they've ever been, it's a great deal considering these cans are usually $200. These are some of the best bang-for-your-buck headphones Sony makes thanks to their good noise cancellation, comfortable design and 35-hour battery life.

Buy Sony WH-CH710N at Amazon - $98

Ecovacs Deebot T8

Ecovac's Deebot T8 is on sale for $450 when you clip the on-age coupon and use the code ECOVACST8 at checkout. That's the best price we've seen on this high-end model that's both a robot vacuum and a mop in one. It also has three different levels of suction, multi-floor map saving, anti-drop and collision features and a 180-minute battery life when used in standard mode.

Buy Ecovacs Deebot T8 at Amazon - $450

Mate X electric bike

The unique Mate X electric bike is $250 off at Wellbots when you use the code 250ENGADGET at checkout. That brings it down to $2,049 which, while still expensive, is a decent discount on a bike that doesn't often go on sale. While you're better off going for a more affordable scooter if you simply want a more efficient way to get around your city, the Mate X is a solid choice for thrill-seekers and those who don't mind to splurge on an e-bike.

Buy Mate X at Wellbots - $2,049

