WhatsApp is down for users worldwide

If you've been trying to send messages via WhatsApp and they're not going through, you're not alone. The messaging app has been down for many users around the world for at least 30 minutes. Based on information from Downdetector — and from Engadget editors' reports — the service isn't working in several regions, including the US, Canada, parts of Europe like the UK and Italy, and Asian countries that include India, Malaysia, Japan and the Philippines. WhatsApp users either can't connect to the service at all or their messages get stuck with the loading wheel and aren't being delivered. Instagram and Facebook appear to be working just fine.

The issue affects not just WhatsApp on mobile, but also on the web. It's not sending messages either, and if you try to set it up now, the QR code that you need to scan with a phone to link your account would be stuck in loading mode. The app's downtime, of course, affects people in certain locations more than others. In some parts of the world like Brazil and India, small businesses use the app to get in touch with customers, to sell goods and even to receive payments.

Meta told Engadget in a statement:

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

EDIT 10/25/22 4:54AM ET: WhatsApp has started working again for users in some regions after at least an hour of downtime.