Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

WhatsApp says its forwarding limits are slowing the spread of fake news

Message forwarding has dropped by 70 percent in recent weeks.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
27m ago
Comments
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

POLAND - 2020/03/23: In this photo illustration a Whatsapp logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

In a bid to tackle the spread of misinformation and fake news, WhatsApp recently imposed stricter limits on message forwarding. Messages that have been forwarded more than five times can now only be sent to one chat at a time. According to the company, this measure would help slow the spread of misinformation and “keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation.” And it appears to be working. In a statement to TechCrunch, WhatsApp revealed that following the new limit the spread of frequently forwarded messages sent on the platform has dropped by 70 percent around the world.

The measure builds upon existing restrictions — back in 2018 the platform restricted users from forwarding messages to more than five chats at once. As a result, message forwards dropped by 25 percent over two years. In light of the ongoing coronavirus situation, WhatsApp said it had seen a “significant” surge in the amount of forwarding which users reported “can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation,” hence the new limits. Amid the pandemic, and with the US elections not far away, fake news has the potential to cause significant repercussions — WhatsApp’s action shows that just one measure can make a difference.  

In this article: WhatsApp, limit, forwarding, message, coronavirus, COVID-19, misinformation, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
38 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

China arrested former Huawei staff for talking about Iran deal online

China arrested former Huawei staff for talking about Iran deal online

View
Major 'The Last of Us Part II' leak appears to show pivotal cutscenes

Major 'The Last of Us Part II' leak appears to show pivotal cutscenes

View
Multiple antivirus apps are vulnerable to common security flaws

Multiple antivirus apps are vulnerable to common security flaws

View
Twitch has a problem with non-stop 'Valorant' streams

Twitch has a problem with non-stop 'Valorant' streams

View
USGS releases first complete geologic map of the Moon

USGS releases first complete geologic map of the Moon

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr