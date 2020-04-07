Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding

The company wants to slow the spread of misinformation.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
POLAND - 2020/03/19: In this photo illustration a WhatsApp logo seen displayed on a smartphone with a World map of COVID 19 epidemic on the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

At a time people are more reliant on messaging platforms than ever before, WhatsApp has introduced new measures in a bid to limit the spread of fake news. If you receive a frequently forwarded message – one that’s been forwarded more than five times and identifiable with a double arrow icon – you’ll only be able to forward them on to one chat at a time.

In a blog post, the company says it’s seen a “significant increase” in the number of forwarded messages on the platform, and while many of them are relatively innocent – memes and prayers, for example – this practice is contributing to the spread of misinformation. “We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation,” the company added.

This is not the first time WhatsApp has imposed such measures. After both it and its parent company Facebook were accused of playing a pivotal role in the spread of misinformation during violence in India in 2018, WhatsApp reduced the number of times a message could be forwarded from 20 to five.

The tighter rules won’t stop the spread of fake news entirely, and it’s not impossible for users to circumnavigate the measures by doctoring media or simply copying and pasting message text, but it’s an important step during what are globally worrying times, and further acknowledgement from Facebook that its services do play a role in fostering misinformation.

WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding

