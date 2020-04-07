WhatsApp imposes even stricter limits on message forwarding

At a time people are more reliant on messaging platforms than ever before, WhatsApp has introduced new measures in a bid to limit the spread of fake news. If you receive a frequently forwarded message – one that’s been forwarded more than five times and identifiable with a double arrow icon – you’ll only be able to forward them on to one chat at a time.

In a blog post, the company says it’s seen a “significant increase” in the number of forwarded messages on the platform, and while many of them are relatively innocent – memes and prayers, for example – this practice is contributing to the spread of misinformation. “We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation,” the company added.