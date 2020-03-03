Love it or hate it, dark mode is an increasingly requested feature in these days of extended screen time and tired eyes. We reported last month that it was on the cards for WhatsApp, and today it's finally rolling out on both Android and iOS devices.
WhatsApp's dark mode rolls out on Android and iOS today
Good news for tired eyes.
Sponsored Links
If you choose to enable it, your WhatsApp interface will look pretty much the same, just... darker, obviously. The app's developers have specifically chosen colours that are close to the system defaults on both operating systems, while a few minor design tweaks will make sure all the important information continues to stand out.
Android 10 and iOS 13 users can use dark mode by enabling it in system settings. Users on Android 9 and below can select it via WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > Dark. It's rolling out to everyone on the latest version of WhatsApp in the coming days.