Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: NBAE via Getty Images / Andy Hayt

What's on TV this week: 'Devs' season finale, 'The Last Dance'

And 'What We Do in the Shadows' is back.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
1h ago
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

VANCOUVER, BC - JANUARY 27: Scottie Pippen #33 and Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls sit on the bench during the game against the Vancouver Grizzlies at General Motors Place on January 27, 1998 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Andy Hayt/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBAE via Getty Images / Andy Hayt

This week the pace of game releases slows down and, but there’s plenty of TV shows to see. While esports action has taken over for live sporting events, fans of traditional athleticism can tune in to the WNBA draft on Friday, and on Sunday, check out the first two episodes on ESPN’s highly-anticipated Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance. ESPN and Netflix (which is streaming the series outside the US) moved up its release after the NBA season went on hiatus, and it will explore the late 90s Bulls in ten in-depth episodes.

The FX / Hulu series Devs is wrapping up its first season this week, and so far so good — we’ll see if it can stick the landing. Amazon Prime delivers a new season of Bosch, FX is starting another season of What We Do in the Shadows and the broadcast networks will team up for a live special on Saturday night. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray & Games

  • V: The Final Battle

  • The Gentlemen (VOD)

  • Just Mercy

  • Tin Cup

  • Sixteen Candles (Remastered)

  • Fallout 76: Wastelanders DLC (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

  • A Fold Apart (PC, Switch)

  • Blind Men (PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

  • Space Engineers (PC, Xbox One)

  • Double Dragon (PS4)

  • Double Dragon II (PS4)

  • Double Dragon III (PS4)

  • River City Ransom (PS4)

Tuesday

  • Chris D'Elia: No Pain, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • Deadliest Catch (season premiere), Discovery, 8 PM

  • NCIS (season finale), CBS, 8 PM

  • Elen's Game of Games, NBC, 8 PM

  • Mixed-ish, ABC, 9 PM

  • New Amsterdam (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • Empire, Fox, 9 PM

  • FBI: Most Wanted, CBS, 9 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • For Life, ABC, 10 PM

  • The Definition of Insanity, PBS, 10 PM

  • Deadliest Catch: Bloodline (series premiere), Discovery, 10 PM

  • NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic, NBC, 10:10 PM

  • Hot Ones: The Game Show, TruTV, 10:30 PM

Wednesday

  • The Innocence Files (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Little Fires Everywhere, Hulu, 3 AM

  • Mrs America (series premiere), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Outer Banks (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Tooning Out the News, CBS All Access, 3 AM

  • The Challenge, MTV, 8 PM

  • The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • Chicago Med (season finale), NBC, 8 PM

  • Survivor, CBS, 8 PM

  • Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

  • Schooled, ABC, 8:30 PM

  • Seal Team, CBS, 9 PM

  • Sistas, BET, 9 PM

  • Chicago Fire (season finale), NBC, 9 PM

  • American Housewife, ABC, 9 PM

  • Nancy Drew (season finale), CW, 9 PM

  • Motherland, Freeform, 9 PM

  • Lego Masters (season finale), Fox, 9 PM

  • Single Parents, ABC, 9:30 PM

  • Chicago PD (season finale), NBC, 10 PM

  • Who Wants to be a Millionaire: In the Hot Seat, ABC, 10 PM

  • Brockmire, IFC, 10 PM

  • Dave, FXX, 10 PM

  • Twenties (season finale), BET, 10 PM

  • What We Do in the Shadows (Season premiere), FXX, 10 PM

  • Boomerang, BET, 10:30 PM

  • Crank Yankers, Comedy Central, 10:30 PM

Thursday

  • Devs (season finale), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Fary: Hexagone: Part 2, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Fauda (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ruthless BET+, 3 AM

  • Kevin Hart: What the Fit, YouTube, 3 AM

  • The Good Fight, CBS All Access, 9 AM

  • Hospital Playlist, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Disney Family Singalong, ABC, 8 PM

  • Katy Keene, CW, 8 PM

  • Young Sheldon, CBS, 8 PM

  • Brooklyn Nine-nine, NBC, 8:30 PM

  • Man With a Plan, CBS, 8:30 PM

  • In the Dark (season premiere), CW, 9 PM

  • Mom, CBS, 9 PM

  • Will & Grace, NBC, 9 PM

  • Broke, CBS, 9:30 PM

  • Indebted (season finale), NBC, 9:30 PM

  • Siren, Freeform, 10 PM

  • How to Get Away with Murder, ABC, 10 PM

  • Law & Order: SVU, NBC, 10 PM

  • Better Things, FX, 10 PM

  • Cake, FXX, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • #BlackAF (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Bosch (S6), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Selah and the Spades, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The King: Eternal Monarch, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Home (S1), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Dino Dana, Amazon Prime 3 AM

  • Sergio, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Too Hot to Handle (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Last Kids on Earth (S2), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Making the Cut, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Be Our Chef, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Disney Insider, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+, 3 AM

  • One Day At Disney, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Shop Class, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Harley Quinn, DC Universe, 9 AM

  • 2020 WNBA Draft, ESPN, 7 PM

  • Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

  • Charmed, CW, 8 PM

  • The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Dynasty, CW, 9 PM

  • Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

  • Friday Night in with the Morgans (series premiere) AMC, 10 PM

  • Vagrant Queen, Syfy, 10 PM

  • Strike Back (series finale), Cinemax, 10 PM

  • ELeague: Super Punch, TBS, 12AM

Saturday

  • J-Style Trip, Netflix, 3 AM

  • One World: Together at Home, ABC / CBS / NBC, 8 PM

Sunday

  • F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix, ESPN2, 1 PM

  • Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children Part 2, HBO, 8 PM

  • American Idol, ABC, 8 PM

  • Vice, Showtime, 8 PM

  • The Wall, NBC, 8 PM

  • Killer Prom, Lifetime, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • Naked & Afraid, Discovery, 8 PM

  • Duncanville, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • The Last Dance (series premiere), ESPN, 9 & 10 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • Killing Eve, AMC/BBC America, 9 PM

  • Westworld, HBO, 9 PM

  • Homeland, Showtime, 9 PM

  • World On Fire, PBS, 9 PM

  • Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC, 9 PM

  • Family Guy, Fox, 9:30 PM

  • Insecure, HBO, 10 PM

  • Baptiste, PBS, 10 PM

  • Good Girls, NBC, 10 PM

  • The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

  • The Longest War, Showtime, 10 PM

  • Unsung: Goodie Mob (season finale), TV One, 10 PM

  • Run, HBO, 10:35 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

All times listed are ET.

In this article: mustseehdtv, listings, The Last Dance, Devs, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

Switch update finally lets you move downloaded games to an SD card

View
Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

Elon Musk's Boring Company is done excavating first Las Vegas tunnel

View
'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

'Call of Duty: Warzone' hits 30 million players in 10 days

View
Motorola will reveal its first high-end phone in years on April 22nd

Motorola will reveal its first high-end phone in years on April 22nd

View
Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

Razer's Pikachu wireless earbuds are stored in a Poké Ball

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr