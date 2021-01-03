WhatsApp set an all-time record for calls on New Year's Eve

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many to have virtual New Year’s Eve get-togethers, and that’s very clearly reflected in WhatsApp’s numbers. Facebook’s chat app set a record as 2020 came to a close, with 1.4 billion video and voice calls placed on New Year’s Eve 2020 — the most ever in a single day on WhatsApp. It was a 50 percent spike over the event from a year earlier, and surpassed even the early days of the pandemic in March.

Other apps pushed boundaries as well. Facebook Messenger had its largest-ever volume of group video calls in the US, with almost twice as many calls as on the average day. Facebook Live and Instagram Live also had 55 million broadcasts worldwide.