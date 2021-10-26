WhatsApp's iOS-to-Android history transfer tool rolls out to Pixel devices

After debuting on Samsung Galaxy devices at the start of September, WhatsApp’s cross-platform chat history transfer feature is now rolling out to the wider Android ecosystem. Starting today, you can move your entire message history, including any voice memos, photos and videos, from an iPhone to an Android device.

However, unlike with Samsung phones, where the feature is available on devices running Android 10 and above , here it’s limited to phones with Android 12. Effectively, that means it’s only accessible to those with Pixel devices at the moment, but Google says it will also soon come to new smartphones that launch with its latest mobile OS. As before, the process also isn’t as straightforward as other chat apps offer. You’ll need a Lightning to USB-C cable to connect your two phones together. What’s more, it involves a QR code you need to scan when first setting up your new Android phone.