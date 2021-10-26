WhatsApp's iOS-to-Android history transfer tool rolls out to Pixel devices

It's coming soon to new Android 12 devices.
Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic|10.26.21
@igorbonifacic

Sponsored Links

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
October 26th, 2021
In this article: iOS, news, gear, chat, Pixel, Google, Android 12, messaging, Android, WhatsApp, mobile
WhatsApp
WhatsApp

After debuting on Samsung Galaxy devices at the start of September, WhatsApp’s cross-platform chat history transfer feature is now rolling out to the wider Android ecosystem. Starting today, you can move your entire message history, including any voice memos, photos and videos, from an iPhone to an Android device.

However, unlike with Samsung phones, where the feature is available on devices running Android 10 and above, here it’s limited to phones with Android 12. Effectively, that means it’s only accessible to those with Pixel devices at the moment, but Google says it will also soon come to new smartphones that launch with its latest mobile OS. As before, the process also isn’t as straightforward as other chat apps offer. You’ll need a Lightning to USB-C cable to connect your two phones together. What’s more, it involves a QR code you need to scan when first setting up your new Android phone.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget