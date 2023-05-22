WhatsApp finally lets you fix typos in sent messages

WhatsApp is rolling out a long-overdue feature to all users. Starting today, you'll be able to edit messages that you have already sent. You'll need to act fairly swiftly, as you'll have a 15-minute window to correct a mistake or drop in an emoji you initially forgot to include.

To modify a sent message, long press on it and choose the Edit option from the menu. Any message that you change after sending it will include the word "edited" next to the time stamp. No one else in the chat will be able to see the edit history, but they'll know that you've modified the message. WhatsApp says the feature will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.