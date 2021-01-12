WhatsApp reassures users it can't read their messages

WhatsApp has been forced to further clarify changes to its privacy policy, saying that it will not have access to its users private communications. In a tweet, the Facebook-owned platform says that it will “continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption.” It added that neither it, or its parent, will be able to access audio conversations, location information or build a graph of who you interact with.
We want to address some rumors and be 100% clear we continue to protect your private messages with end-to-end encryption. pic.twitter.com/6qDnzQ98MP— WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 12, 2021
The move comes just days after the platform began advising users they needed to agree to new terms of use or lose access. The revised policy discussed data-sharing with Facebook, as well as the information that WhatsApp collected automatically. That included activity logs, device and connection logs, as well as location data and interactions with business accounts. A company spokesperson said that the change was mostly about providing “clearer, more detailed information” about how WhatsApp uses its data.