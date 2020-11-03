Latest in Gear

Image credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp makes it easier to clean up GIF and photo spam

The tool organizes files you receive through WhatsApp, so you can quickly mass delete them.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
47m ago
Comments
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
WhatsApp

Sponsored Links

All the GIFs, memes, random photos and videos your friends send through WhatsApp could pile up and eat a huge chunk of your device’s storage without you noticing. It can be a pain having to go through all of them when it’s time for a cleanup, which is why the app’s new storage manager is a welcome feature. The messaging service has started rolling out a new storage management tool worldwide, and it makes cleanup easier by helping you identify, select and bulk delete files.

WhatsApp’s new tool conveniently groups together large files and media that’s been forwarded many times so you can easily select multiple items and mass delete them quickly. It also sorts files by size in descending order, making it much easier to decide on what to delete first. To help prevent accidental deletions, which could certainly happen now that it’s much easier to purge numerous files all at once, the tool also shows you a preview of the media you have saved.

Of course, you can always just switch off WhatsApp’s default autosave setting for files by going to Settings and switching off “Save to Camera Roll” or “Media visibility,” depending on your OS. But if you prefer keeping the autosave/autodownload feature on and just want to delete files every once in a while, you can access the new tool by going to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.

In this article: WhatsApp, app, storage manager, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
23 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony shut down a company's plan to sell custom PS5 covers

Sony shut down a company's plan to sell custom PS5 covers

View
Persistent 'Among Us' accounts could arrive in December

Persistent 'Among Us' accounts could arrive in December

View
DualSense teardown exposes the gears behind Sony's 'adaptive triggers'

DualSense teardown exposes the gears behind Sony's 'adaptive triggers'

View
Bloomberg: MacBook Pro, Air laptops will get Apple Silicon CPUs first

Bloomberg: MacBook Pro, Air laptops will get Apple Silicon CPUs first

View
The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

The Raspberry Pi 400 is a $70 keyboard that's also a computer

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr