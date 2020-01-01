White House said to be in talks with Intel, TSMC for US chip factories

The Trump administration hasn’t been shy about wanting to reduce its dependence on Asia for technology, and that might soon include the processors inside PCs and phones. Wall Street Journal sources say the White House is talking to Intel and TSMC about setting up US chip factories. While Intel already has a US presence, its discussions revolve creating a foundry that other companies could use for their products — its American plans typically focus on making in-house designs. TSMC’s business already revolves around chipmaking for other companies.
The aim would be simple: protecting advanced chip manufacturing against disruption. The US leans heavily on Taiwan (TSMC’s home) for hardware, for example, and a conflict or natural disaster on the island nation could cripple the US tech sector. Domestic chip production could also improve security for military projects by reducing opportunities for espionage.