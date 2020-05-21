Windows 10 is adding a slew of accessibility upgrades in May

Microsoft has shared the latest accessibility enhancements it's working on for Windows 10. To start, the company is adding additional customization options that will allow you to adjust the width of the operating system’s cursor. Similarly, you'll be able to add a text indicator and customize the shade of the cursor using either a couple of pre-selected options or a custom color.
To compliment those changes, there are a couple of related tweaks coming to Magnifier. If you're not familiar with the feature, it allows users to zoom in on parts of the display to make text and icons more legible. By default, Magnifier will now follow the text cursor in the center of the screen. With a new set of controls, the tool will be able to read text aloud so that those who depend on the feature can avoid eye strain, fatigue and headaches.