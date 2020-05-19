Microsoft brings Linux GUI apps to Windows 10

Microsoft is stepping up its Linux game once again. After bringing Linux command line tools to Windows 10 in 2016 and a full-fledged kernel last year, Microsoft announced today that Windows 10 will soon be able to run Linux GUI apps. Yes, that means you'll be able to run the... Linux version of Firefox alongside the Windows version.

The integration makes the open source platform a bit easier to use within Windows. Previously, developers had to set up a third-party server to run Linux GUI apps. Another bonus, Microsoft is also adding support for GPU (graphics processing unit) workflows within its Linux subsystem.