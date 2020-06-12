Save $60 on Withings' stylish Steel HR smartwatch

The company has discounted the entire Steel HR by that amount so that you can get the entry-level Classic variant for $119.95 and the more expensive Sport and Collector editions for $139.95 and $169.95, respectively. While we've seen the Classic model sell for less, this is an opportunity to get the other Steel HR variants at a decent discount. Outside of the US, the promotion is available in the UK, so it’s worth checking if the wearable is also discounted in your region.

Although we haven't reviewed the Steel HR, it has a compelling feature set. Its most obvious draw is its off-beat watch face. The main dials display the time, while a smaller, secondary one shows any progress you've made toward a goal. At the top of the watch face is a circular digital display that you can adjust to show your step count, heart rate or how far you've traveled. The case is water-resistant up to a depth of about 160 feet, and the watch features the usual assortment of sleep and multisport activity tracking. However, the best feature of the Steel HR is that it can go about 25 days between charges.

If you decide to buy the Steel HR, you'll have a couple of customization options. Depending on the model, it's possible to choose between 36mm and 40mm bezel sizes, a variety of case and watch face colors. There are also several different leather, silicone and metal band options to choose from.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.