Get $66 off Withings' low-key Steel HR smartwatch

As we noted in our hands-on look at the Steel HR Sport, you get a main dial for the time, a sub-dial that shows the progress toward your goals and a circular digital display up top. The latter can display health-related data like heart rate, distance traveled and the number of steps you’ve taken that day.

It also offers sleep tracking, water resistance down to about 160 feet, a smart alarm that wakes you up at your body’s optimal time and multisport tracking. To top it off, the Steel HR can go for around 25 days between charges, beating most other smartwatches by, oh, about 23 days.

The Steel HR is available with a black or white face, 36 or 40 mm bezel, and leather, silicon and metal bands, in a number of editions (regular, limited, sapphire and sport). Pricing depends on the model, but all are on sale at the moment. For instance, Withings has marked the regular Steel HR from $179.95 down to $143.96, or around $36 off the regular price. However, you can get an additional $30 off all models using the coupon code SPRING-30 — putting the final price at just $113.96. What’s more, this code works not just in the US but most other countries as well.