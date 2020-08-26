Elon Musk teases 'working Neuralink device' reveal on August 28th

Elon Musk has revealed more details about a promised development update for Neuralink, the brain-computer interface designed to help folks with severe brain injuries. Musk said the company will show a “working Neuralink device” during a live webcast on Friday, August 28th at 3PM PT/6PM ET.

Live webcast of working @Neuralink device

Friday 3pm Pacific https://t.co/PouLbrGzFU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 26, 2020

Last summer, Neuralink showed off its progress at a detailed launch event. A “sewing machine” robot would plant thread-like electrodes deep in to a human brain, which would connect to a pod worn behind the ear. That could then transmit brain signals over Bluetooth, allowing subjects to control a computer or have their brain activity monitored.