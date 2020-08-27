Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Blizzard

WoW's 'Shadowlands' expansion starts rolling out on October 26th

Blizzard also shared a new animated short staring a familiar face.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
Comments
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands
Blizzard

World of Warcraft fans will be able to play Shadowlands, the eighth expansion for Blizzard’s massively popular online role-playing game, starting on October 26th. Depending on where you live, you’ll get access to the expansion either on the 26th or the day after. Blizzard shared a tweet detailing the game’s rollout after announcing its release date at Gamescon 2020.

Blizzard first detailed Shadowlands at Blizzcon 2019. The expansion features five new zones for players to explore, a revamped leveling system that compresses the old one to 60 levels and new customization options, including the option to change the gender of your character without paying a fee.

Alongside a release date, Blizzard shared Afterlives: Bastion, the first of four animated shorts designed to expand the story of Shadowlands. The short centers on a familiar face from the Warcraft universe: Uther. If you played Warcraft 3: Reign of Chaos, you’ll know the former Paladin as mentor of Arthas Menethil, the character who would become one of Warcraft’s most notorious villains.

In this article: Blizzard, World of Warcraft, video games, personal computing, WoW: Shadowlands, Blizzard Activison, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
34 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

Sony might send you an invite to pre-order the PS5

View
Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

Valve shares a trailer for the first ‘Left 4 Dead 2’ update in years

View
Three men have been charged with leaking movies for nearly a decade

Three men have been charged with leaking movies for nearly a decade

View
LG made an air purifier for your face

LG made an air purifier for your face

View
The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software

The reMarkable 2 is a gorgeous e-paper tablet begging for better software

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr