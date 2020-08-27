WoW's 'Shadowlands' expansion starts rolling out on October 26th

World of Warcraft fans will be able to play Shadowlands, the eighth expansion for Blizzard’s massively popular online role-playing game, starting on October 26th. Depending on where you live, you’ll get access to the expansion either on the 26th or the day after. Blizzard shared a tweet detailing the game’s rollout after announcing its release date at Gamescon 2020.

Find out when #Shadowlands launches in your region with this map. pic.twitter.com/Xr2DwfZzWe — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) August 27, 2020

Blizzard first detailed Shadowlands at Blizzcon 2019. The expansion features five new zones for players to explore, a revamped leveling system that compresses the old one to 60 levels and new customization options, including the option to change the gender of your character without paying a fee.