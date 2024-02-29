X enables live video broadcasts in Spaces

X's audio chat rooms called Spaces can now broadcast live video, but only for those hosting the session. As The Verge reports, a Dogecoin designer posted an official walkthrough of the feature on the platform formerly known as Twitter. Hosts will now be able to choose whether to enable video and switch on their cameras when they create a Space. They can then broadcast with either their front or rear cameras and in vertical or landscape orientation. We're still not seeing the option to enable video in Spaces on Android, but it's reportedly already available for iOS devices.

spaces are now CAMERA ON (if u like) https://t.co/yukiqhyvf6 — X (@X) February 28, 2024

The platform already has a separate feature allowing users to broadcast live video, but that option's not quite as interactive as a Space. In a Space session, participants can still speak or co-host, even though only the host has the capability to broadcast live video.

Based on follow-up posts by some users, X has to fix a few bugs and other issues for the feature to work smoothly. Enabling video apparently introduces quite a lengthy lag into chat sessions, and broadcasting in landscape makes it impossible to manage a Space, since the video takes up the screen. Also, participants on desktop don't have the ability to see videos yet. Mobile users that do see videos are shown an interface that prominently displays the host's visual feed next to participants' user icons. The Verge says videos only live inside the chat sessions as they happen in real time and that users will have to join to see them, which means recorded Spaces are still audio-only at the moment.