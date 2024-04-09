X makes passkey logins available to iOS users worldwide

X has expanded its support for passkey logins and has made the option available to users around the world, as long as they're accessing the app on an iPhone. The social media company formerly known as Twitter originally launched passkey support for iOS users in the US back in January. Now, the X Safety account has confirmed its global rollout, giving more people the choice to use the login alternative.

Passkeys are considered more secure than passwords, because they're not vulnerable to phishing or social engineering schemes and are resistant to login theft. When users activate and set up a passkey login, they're creating a key pair that will serve as their digital authentication credential. The service offering the login option only has access to one of those keys, which it then has to pair to the other key stored locally on the user's device to verify their identity. The user only has to confirm that they're the one accessing their account through their biometric credentials or device passcode.

To enable passkeys on X, users will need to fire up their iOS app, and then go to "Settings and privacy" under "Your account." In "Security and account access," they can find Passkey under "Additional password protection." Unfortunately, X didn't say if and when the option will be available for Android users.