X will host a new 'WWE Speed' weekly series starting in the spring

WWE has been shaking up its broadcast platforms recently, with the latest development coming via a partnership with X, formerly known as Twitter. The pair have signed a two-year deal for a new weekly series called WWE Speed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be exclusive to X and feature timed matches lasting under five minutes.

Well-known wrestlers across the WWE franchise are set to participate in WWE Speed. The plan is for the show to be shot with a studio audience, with new episodes airing every week, starting this spring. WWE Speed will be the latest sports show on X. The platform aired exclusive content in partnership with Fox during the last FIFA World Cup. This year, it will work with NBC Universal to stream segments during the Paris Olympics.

As for the WWE world, X isn't the only company getting in on the action. The news follows Netflix's recent acquisition of WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, for a reported $5 billion over 10 years. The deal includes weekly shows in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and more, along with airings of the WWE shows NXT and SmackDown in countries outside of the US. International audiences will also get access to documentaries, new shows and more original series starting next year.

Netflix users in the US will likely have to wait a while for access to more WWE programs. NBC Universal is reportedly paying $1.4 billion over the next five years to broadcast Smackdown on USA Network, while the CW is paying between $100,000 and $250,000 for the same time period to air NXT.