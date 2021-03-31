Xbox cloud gaming adds 'Morrowind' and other backwards compatible titles

If you've ever felt the urge to replay early Xbox titles like the Perfect Dark series or The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind on your phone, rejoice! Microsoft announced today that it's bringing 16 backwards compatible titles from the Xbox 360 and its original console to Xbox cloud gaming (the service we previously called xCloud). In many cases, you'll even be able to continue the games from your original saves, assuming you were sending those to the cloud as an Xbox Live Gold subscriber. As usual, you'll need to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to access cloud gaming, and you'll only be able to play those titles on Android phones and tablets for now. (Microsoft is still working on iOS cloud gaming support.)

While the initial selection of older titles isn't very large, I'm sure many gamers would appreciate being able to dive into the console versions of Fallout: New Vegas and Oblivion on the go. Microsoft also added touchscreen controls for Jetpac Refuelled, Viva Pinata, and Viva Pinata TIP, so they'll feel more like genuine mobile games. It's unclear how many Game Pass subscribers are actually taking advantage of cloud gaming, but adding more titles to the service certainly doesn't hurt. It also puts Microsoft in a stronger position once Xbox cloud gaming is available more widely on iOS and other devices. In the near future, I wouldn't be surprised if Xbox was just another app on smart TVs and set-top boxes.

Here are the backwards compatible games headed to Xbox cloud gaming: