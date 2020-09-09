Xbox Game Pass for PC will soon double in price

All good things must come to an end. Microsoft has confirmed that the PC version of Game Pass will soon cost $9.99 per month, rather than $4.99 per month. We knew this price hike was coming: Game Pass for PC is technically in beta at the moment, and the Xbox website has long stated that $4.99 is a “limited time price.” The higher cost of entry will go into effect on September 17th, the same day the service becomes “generally available” and sheds its beta label. The new pricing makes sense, given that the console version of Game Pass — which is functionally identical, but offers a tweaked library — also costs $9.99 per month at the moment.

We're retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you're already a member, you'll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) September 9, 2020

Unlike the console version, though, Game Pass for PC will soon come with a basic EA Play subscription. That service usually costs $4.99 per month on its own, which arguably negates the price rise of Game Pass for PC, provided you’re interested in the third-party publisher’s back catalog. Regardless, Game Pass for PC still seems like a great deal. It still has a vast library, after all, that includes every Xbox Game Studio title on the day of its release. If you have some extra cash to burn, there’s also Game Pass Ultimate, a $14.99 per month service that bundles the console and PC offerings, as well as Xbox Live Gold on console, EA Play and, starting on September 15th, xCloud game streaming on Android phones and tablets.