Xbox Live has been down for nearly two hours

Just as the folks at Sony preview the future with their latest State of Play event, Xbox players are unable to login at all, as the service is suffering a major outage. The latest update from 5 PM ET indicates Microsoft is working on the issue, but doesn't provide any kind of ETA for when it will be resolved. According to the Xbox Live Status page, the outage started around 3:15 PM ET, and there's no sign yet of anything getting better.

Update: As of 5:10 PM ET the status page's latest update says "we're close to resolving the issue," so hang in there.