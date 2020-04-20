Microsoft document leak suggests a cheaper next-gen Xbox is coming

The rumors of Microsoft producing a lower-end counterpart to the Xbox Series X just got some support. The Verge reports that a leaked Microsoft document from this month makes multiple references to “Lockhart,” a budget (and possibly cloud-oriented) console for those content with 1080p gaming. The file makes multiple references to the Xbox Series X developer kit including profiling modes that target code for the system, suggesting that Lockhart is a cut-down version of modern hardware rather than a repackaged Xbox One.

While the document doesn’t outline the performance, The Verge understands that Lockhart will have considerably less usable RAM than the Series X (7.5GB versus 13.5GB), an underclocked CPU and a GPU with just four teraflops of performance versus the Series X’s 12. There have been previous references to Lockhart in Xbox One software along with the Series X (originally nicknamed Anaconda) and the developer kit (Dante).