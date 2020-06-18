Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft reportedly plans Xbox Series X upgrades for xCloud next year

The company is also testing servers that stream PC games.
Ann Smajstrla
37m ago
Comments
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

An Xbox controller, plus games on two devices.
Microsoft

Microsoft is upgrading its xCloud game-streaming service with more powerful hardware based on the Xbox Series X sometime next year, according to The Verge. Sources also told The Verge that even more powerful PC server blades are being tested for streaming PC games over xCloud, a game-streaming service for mobile devices.

The xCloud service would be incorporated into Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s all-in-one game streaming subscription. Right now, Microsoft is using Xbox One S hardware to power xCloud, but the company appears to already be thinking about more powerful options. The reported testing on PC server blades is a good indication that games in users' Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions could be made available for streaming through xCloud in the future.

Preview versions of xCloud are currently available on Android and iOS phones, and, according to The Verge, Microsoft is on track to launch a full version on Android later this year. It’s unclear when we can expect xCloud to fully launch for iOS, as Microsoft is reportedly grappling with unspecified App Store restrictions. It seems like game streaming for iOS will stay in the testing phase for at least a little longer than it will on Android.

In this article: xCloud, Project xCloud, XBOX, Microsoft, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
40 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

View
Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

View
Google's latest Chrome extension helps you link directly to a piece of website text

Google's latest Chrome extension helps you link directly to a piece of website text

View
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets blood pressure monitoring

Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 gets blood pressure monitoring

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr