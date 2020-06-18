Microsoft reportedly plans Xbox Series X upgrades for xCloud next year

Microsoft is upgrading its xCloud game-streaming service with more powerful hardware based on the Xbox Series X sometime next year, according to The Verge. Sources also told The Verge that even more powerful PC server blades are being tested for streaming PC games over xCloud, a game-streaming service for mobile devices.

The xCloud service would be incorporated into Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s all-in-one game streaming subscription. Right now, Microsoft is using Xbox One S hardware to power xCloud, but the company appears to already be thinking about more powerful options. The reported testing on PC server blades is a good indication that games in users' Xbox Game Pass for PC subscriptions could be made available for streaming through xCloud in the future.