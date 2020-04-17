'Cyberpunk 2077' Xbox One X will arrive ahead of the game in June

CD Projekt Red’s next game isn’t due until September 17th — and multiplayer will arrive well after that — but Microsoft has revealed a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X that will go on sale in June. It’s odd timing, with the Xbox Series X (and accompanying free upgrade for the game) also just around the corner, but for one of the best ways to play the game as soon as it’s released, this console is enough to do it.

Congratulations Choombas, you worked together to #breakthecode! — Xbox (@Xbox) April 17, 2020

After fans spent a day breaking down a coded message, the Xbox team revealed this system. There are custom panels, a glow in the dark ‘No Future’ decal, laser etchings and a blue LED embedded in the system.