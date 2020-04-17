Latest in Gaming

'Cyberpunk 2077' Xbox One X will arrive ahead of the game in June

The special edition system adds custom panels and glow-in-the-dark paint.
CD Projekt Red’s next game isn’t due until September 17th — and multiplayer will arrive well after that — but Microsoft has revealed a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X that will go on sale in June. It’s odd timing, with the Xbox Series X (and accompanying free upgrade for the game) also just around the corner, but for one of the best ways to play the game as soon as it’s released, this console is enough to do it.

After fans spent a day breaking down a coded message, the Xbox team revealed this system. There are custom panels, a glow in the dark ‘No Future’ decal, laser etchings and a blue LED embedded in the system.

The controller, which had leaked previously, is also customized and features Johnny Silverhand’s black/silver color scheme and a lot of special details. There’s no word on pricing, but it will have a 1TB hard drive.

