Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is bringing Xbox remote play to iOS

It'll be part of the new iOS Xbox app.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
23m ago
Xbox Remote Play
Microsoft

Just a few days after opening up Xbox remote play to Android users, Microsoft has confirmed it’s testing the feature on iOS devices as well. The Verge’s Tom Warren got a look at the new Xbox app in beta, and it works just like you’d expect: It connects directly to your Xbox One (or upcoming consoles), and lets you play anything that’s already on your system. To be clear, this is different from Microsoft’s xCloud service because it’s running off of your own console, something Sony is already doing with its Remote Play app.

So what does this mean for the rest of us? The new iOS Xbox app looks pretty stable, and Warren says that he expects it to arrive on the App Store soon. Microsoft isn’t being specific on availability either, but hopefully it arrives in time for Xbox Series X and S owners to play some games on the go.

In this article: Xbox, Microsoft, iOS, remote play, consoles, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company.
