Xbox remote play is open to everyone on Android devices

Microsoft has rolled out a new Android Xbox app, which will allow all Xbox One owners (and Series X/S players in the future) to stream games from their console to their phone or tablet. Until now, only Xbox Insiders had access to the feature.
It’s different to xCloud, in that you can play games that you have downloaded to your console on your Android device rather than streaming titles from the cloud. You won’t necessarily need Xbox Game Pass either, as Console Streaming is free. Sony offers a similar option on PS3 and PS4 with the Remote Play app.