Xbox remote play is open to everyone on Android devices

The Xbox app, which is a beta release, has a design that matches the updated user interface on Xbox One and the Xbox Series X/S dashboard. It works in concert with the share button on the latest version of the Xbox Wireless Controller. When you capture a screenshot or clip, you’ll be able to select which social networks to which you want to share it from your phone or tablet. You’ll be able to share it on the Highlights section of your profile as well.

You’ll be able to use the app to set up an Xbox Series X or Series S, so while the console is downloading updates, you can configure your settings. On top of that, you’ll be able to manage your game library with the app or use it as a remote control.

The app includes access to profiles too, so you can see what your friends are playing and invite them to a party. There’s a unified search function that’ll display game titles and friends in results.

The Xbox app is available now from the Play Store. It’s not clear when Microsoft will roll out the app on iOS.