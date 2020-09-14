Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

Microsoft's game streaming service, xCloud (also referred to as "cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate"), will go live in 22 countries on Tuesday, and it'll have more titles available at the outset than expected. You'll be able to play more than 150 Xbox games on your Android phone or tablet tomorrow, a jump from the more than 100 titles Microsoft previously said xCloud would have on day one.
The list features a mix of Xbox exclusives and titles that are available elsewhere. They include Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Battletoads, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Untitled Goose Game and Destiny 2. More titles will be added down the line, including games from EA Play later this year. You can check out the full launch-day list on the Xbox Wire -- Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the more notable missing titles.