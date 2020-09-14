Latest in Gaming

Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

Microsoft previously said 100-plus titles would be available on day one.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Microsoft's xCloud
Microsoft's game streaming service, xCloud (also referred to as "cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate"), will go live in 22 countries on Tuesday, and it'll have more titles available at the outset than expected. You'll be able to play more than 150 Xbox games on your Android phone or tablet tomorrow, a jump from the more than 100 titles Microsoft previously said xCloud would have on day one.

The list features a mix of Xbox exclusives and titles that are available elsewhere. They include Tell Me Why, Gears 5, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, Battletoads, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Untitled Goose Game and Destiny 2. More titles will be added down the line, including games from EA Play later this year. You can check out the full launch-day list on the Xbox Wire -- Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the more notable missing titles.

The service supports cloud saves, so you can continue a game you’ve been playing on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S when you're on the go. It also features multiplayer and cross-play with PC players, if a game supports cross-play between that platform and Xbox One. 

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access xCloud at no extra charge. Game Pass usually costs $15/month, but new members only have to pony up a dollar for their first month. 

Although you'll be able to stream those scores of games on various Android devices, xCloud isn’t available on iPhone or iPad, at least for now. Apple cracked open the door last week for game streaming services to run on its phones and tablets, but with some major caveats. It's unclear at the moment whether the likes of Microsoft will actually bring their streaming tech to Apple's devices.

Microsoft xCloud will offer over 150 Xbox games when it goes live tomorrow

