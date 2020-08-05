Samsung will offer an Xbox Game Pass Bundle with the Note 20

Cloud gaming is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th, and mobile users will be able to play dozens of Xbox One and Xbox Series X games through xCloud over data connections. It’s probably not too much of a surprise that you’ll be able to access it through Samsung’s latest devices.

To help you get started though, Samsung and Microsoft have teamed up to offer an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle for the Galaxy Note 20. That includes PowerA’s MOGA XP5-X+ Bluetooth controller, as well as a clip to hold your phone in place. The wireless controller has a 3000mAh battery, which you can also use to charge your device. You’ll also get three months of Game Pass Ultimate service, which usually costs $15/month.