Image credit: PowerA / Samsung

Samsung will offer an Xbox Game Pass Bundle with the Note 20

You'll get a controller and three months of access to games via xCloud.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
game pass
PowerA / Samsung

Cloud gaming is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th, and mobile users will be able to play dozens of Xbox One and Xbox Series X games through xCloud over data connections. It’s probably not too much of a surprise that you’ll be able to access it through Samsung’s latest devices.

To help you get started though, Samsung and Microsoft have teamed up to offer an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle for the Galaxy Note 20. That includes PowerA’s MOGA XP5-X+ Bluetooth controller, as well as a clip to hold your phone in place. The wireless controller has a 3000mAh battery, which you can also use to charge your device. You’ll also get three months of Game Pass Ultimate service, which usually costs $15/month.

It seems like a solid way to at least try out xCloud on a phone or tablet. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle will be available on August 21st. You’ll get $150 of Samsung Credit if you pre-order the Note 20, and you can use that towards the bundle.

Meanwhile, when xCloud goes live on Game Pass Ultimate on September 15th, you’ll be able to download a dedicated Game Pass app from the Galaxy Store. That, Microsoft said, will give you “the freedom to access expansion packs, downloadable content and more.”

Catch up on all the latest news from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020!

In this article: projectxcloud, xcloud, unpacked2020, xbox, xboxgamepass, xbox game pass, xboxgamepassultimate, microsoft, project xcloud, xbox game pass ultimate, samsung, news, gaming, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
