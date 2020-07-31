Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Dlala Studios/Rare

'Battletoads' arrives on Xbox One and PC on August 20th

A trailer shows more of what to expect from the first game in the series since 1994.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
Battletoads
Dlala Studios/Rare

It’s been a long time coming, but you’ll only have to wait a few more weeks to play the first Battletoads game since the mid-’90s. We first learned about Battletoads in 2018 and while the initial plan was to release it last year, a new trailer tries to make the case that it was worth an even longer wait.

The game has a distinct look, thanks to its hand-drawn visuals. There should be plenty to keep you on your toes here, too. It’ll jump between different genres, including platformer, shoot 'em up and, of course, beat 'em up.

There are both 2D and 3D levels, and there’s a new take on the notoriously tough Turbo Tunnel stage from the original game. Battletoads supports three-player couch co-op, so you can rope in a couple of friends or family members to help you get through some of the chaotic action.

Battletoads will drop on Xbox One and PC on August 20th. Xbox Game Pass members can pre-load it now.

