'Battletoads' arrives on Xbox One and PC on August 20th

It’s been a long time coming, but you’ll only have to wait a few more weeks to play the first Battletoads game since the mid-’90s. We first learned about Battletoads in 2018 and while the initial plan was to release it last year, a new trailer tries to make the case that it was worth an even longer wait.

The game has a distinct look, thanks to its hand-drawn visuals. There should be plenty to keep you on your toes here, too. It’ll jump between different genres, including platformer, shoot 'em up and, of course, beat 'em up.