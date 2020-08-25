Xbox beta testers can try the Xbox One UI redesign starting today

Microsoft

A unified notifications inbox pulls all of your alerts, game invites and message notifications (including from the upcoming Xbox mobile app) into a single place. Acting on a notification on one device clears it from your feed everywhere else.

Microsoft combined Parties and Chats into a single tab a couple of months ago, and the update adds a few more features to it. You’ll see previews for messages and have access to volume controls for each individual party member.

Meanwhile, an update for Xbox Insiders (or beta testers) is rolling out this week that grants them access to the full user interface redesign on their console. Among the features you can try are profile themes and changes to how sign-ins work. You’ll be able to sign into as many Xbox consoles or apps as you want at the same time. Your game progress, saves and achievements will be synced across all of them.