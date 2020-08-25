Xbox beta testers can try the Xbox One UI redesign starting today

Microsoft is now rolling out the Xbox One August update, which refreshes some aspects of the user interface ahead of a major redesign that’ll unify how the platform looks across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and mobile. Meanwhile, Xbox Insiders (or beta testers) will get their hands on that redesign starting today.
The Guide landing page has a cleaner look, with a revamped layout that should make it easier to navigate between the likes of your dashboard, games and apps. Xbox newcomers will see more hints tailored towards them to help them understand pages in the Guide and how to use them. The Activity Feed is a little different too. There's more of a focus on shared content like screenshots and clips from your friends.