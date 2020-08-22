Microsoft's new Xbox UI stretches across One, Series X, PC and mobile

This week Microsoft gave us a peek at its next Xbox interface refresh, and revealed that this style will include both the current Xbox One consoles and its upcoming Xbox Series X hardware. A few weeks ago Microsoft previewed the Store users will see on Xbox Series X, and the rounded corners from that design will be all over the system’s new UI.

It won’t stop at consoles however, as Microsoft said that this holiday you’ll see the look on the Game Pass app for PC, as well as its mobile apps. The idea is to tie everything closely together, while also upgrading the speed and responsiveness. Recording game captures on Xbox One already pops up a notification on linked mobile devices, and now the clip, as well as other notifications from your console, will be fully synced from console to phone.