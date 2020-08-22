Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft's new Xbox UI stretches across One, Series X, PC and mobile

Even on older hardware, it's up to 50 percent faster after a reboot.
Engadget
2h ago
Xbox fall 2020 UI refresh
Microsoft

This week Microsoft gave us a peek at its next Xbox interface refresh, and revealed that this style will include both the current Xbox One consoles and its upcoming Xbox Series X hardware. A few weeks ago Microsoft previewed the Store users will see on Xbox Series X, and the rounded corners from that design will be all over the system’s new UI.

It won’t stop at consoles however, as Microsoft said that this holiday you’ll see the look on the Game Pass app for PC, as well as its mobile apps. The idea is to tie everything closely together, while also upgrading the speed and responsiveness. Recording game captures on Xbox One already pops up a notification on linked mobile devices, and now the clip, as well as other notifications from your console, will be fully synced from console to phone.

The Xbox Series X and its Velocity Drive SSD are naturally promising a major speed boost, but even if you don’t upgrade to the new generation, the blog post claims you’ll see a Home Screen that’s 50 percent faster when your Xbox boots and 30 percent faster when returning from a game, while using 40 percent less memory. Microsoft has constantly revamped and reconfigured its UI going back to the days of the Xbox 360 — after Series X launches we’ll see how long this approach sticks.

In this article: Xbox Series X, Xbox One, UI, interface, Xbox Game Pass, redesign, news, gaming
