Xiaomi is the next big phone brand to remove the charger from the box

Apple isn’t the only major brand removing the charger from the box of its latest flagship phone. As noticed on Reddit, Xiaomi has announced that its upcoming Mi 11 phone won’t include a charger. The rationale is familiar. Many people already have old chargers on hand, and this answers demands for a “more environmentally friendly” device with less waste and smaller packaging.
Xiaomi said there would be a conference on December 28th to discuss the decision. It acknowledge the choice would be “unreasonable” for some would-be buyers.