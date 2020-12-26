Xiaomi is the next big phone brand to remove the charger from the box

Critics have already blasted the move. While there is an environmental argument to made for shipping fewer chargers, this also helps Xiaomi save money. It can maintain or grow its profit margins, especially for those customers that buy an official charger. That could include people who already have chargers — you can’t really take advantage of fast charging unless you have a compatible adapter.

The exclusion won’t matter much in North America and other places where Xiaomi has a limited audience. However, it could easily set the stage for what’s to come. Between this and Samsung reportedly skipping the charger with the Galaxy S21, there’s a real chance you’ll have to go out of your way to find a handset (at least, a high-end handset) with an included power brick in 2021.