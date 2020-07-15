Xiaomi announces an international version of its Mi Band 5

For the first time ever, Xiaomi’s popular, low-cost wearable device Mi Band is officially available for sale outside of China. Until now, if you wanted to purchase a Mi Band internationally, you had to buy it through the grey market. But today, Xiaomi announced the international Mi Smart Band 5.
Mi Smart Band 5 is a pared-down version of the $32 Mi Band 5 that Xiaomi revealed in June. Like Mi Band 5, the international version comes with activity tracking for 11 exercise modes, heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring and menstrual cycle tracking. It uses Mi Band 5’s new magnetic charging system, and it’s water resistant up to 50 meters. Supposedly, it lasts up to 14 days on a single charge.