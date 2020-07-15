Xiaomi announces an international version of its Mi Band 5

There are a few drawbacks to the international version. For starters, it will have 65 dynamic displays, whereas the China version has over 100. The global version will have six strap color variations, whereas the China version has eight. The global version does not have NFC, and it does not support the XiaoAi assistant.

Xiaomi also announced new earbuds, the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Basic. These appear to be a non-ANC version of the already available Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. The Bluetooth earbuds boast up to 20 hours of total battery life (thanks to the charging case), and each earbud can be turned on or off individually.

We don’t know how much the smartband or earbuds will cost, or when they’ll be available. Xiaomi’s products are usually pretty cheap, and since the Mi Band 5 is already available in China, it might not take too long for the international version to arrive.