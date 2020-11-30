Xiaomi overtook Apple in smartphone sales last quarter

The smartphone world is bouncing back from the early days of the pandemic, and there’s been a changing of the guard as a result. Gartner estimates that Xiaomi overtook Apple in phone sales during the third quarter of 2020, climbing from 32.9 million handsets a year earlier (8.5 percent of the market) to 44.4 million (12.1 percent) this summer. Apple gained share, too, but its 40.6 million iPhone sales were a slight dip from 2019.

It was more of a familiar story at the top. Samsung held on to the lead with 80.8 million sales (22 percent). Huawei took a blow and dropped from 65.8 million phones sold to just 51.8 million, but that’s not surprising as US trade bans gut the company’s mobile business.