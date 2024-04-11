Yale unveils its first retrofit smartlock and keypad

Yale is making it easier to go key-free with a smart lock system that can be retrofitted onto most existing deadbolts. You won't need to replace existing hardware with the Yale Approach Lock with Wi-Fi. It's an interior-only smart lock that Yale says takes just 10 minutes or so to install and you'll only need a screwdriver to help you get the job done. It also has a fairly slim profile as it will sit just 1.6 inches off the door.

Once the smart lock is installed, you'll be able to use features like Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock. If you're away from home and want to let in a friend to water the plants or check on your pets, you can unlock the door remotely via the Yale Access app. What's more, the Yale Approach is renter-friendly. It sits on the back of most standard deadbolts and you (and your landlord) can keep using the same keys. In addition, Yale Approach works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Philips Hue and Samsung SmartThings. Matter support will be added later.

Also new is the Yale Keypad, which is compatible with the Yale Approach, several of the company's other products and many August smart locks. Using the one-touch locking feature, you can lock the door and unlock it with a personalized code. You can provide guests with unique access codes. The backlit keypad is also IPX5-rated for weather resistance and you can place it anywhere within the lock's Bluetooth range. Yale plans to release a version later this year that will let you unlock the door with your fingerprint.

Both items are available now in the US from Yale's and August's websites. The Yale Approach, which is available in black suede or silver, costs $130, while the Yale Keypad is $70. A bundle is available for $180. The devices will hit Amazon and other retailers soon. They'll also be available in Canada through Amazon.