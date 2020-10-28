Latest in Gear

Image credit: Yamaha

Yamaha's THR30IIA is a wireless amp for acoustic guitar players

A feature-rich amp that will set you back $869.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
46m ago
Yamaha is expanding its THR ‘desktop’ amplifier lineup to add a dedicated model for acoustic guitar players. The new 30-watt THR30IIA features two 3.5-inch speakers and the company’s own D-PRE microphone preamp. It comes with three microphone modes — dynamic, tube and condenser — as well as flat and nylon string settings. It also includes built-in delay and reverb effects, in addition to compression and chorus modifiers. What’s more, Yamaha claims its Extended Stereo Technology makes the amp’s included stereo effects sound more immersive.

Provided you own a Line 6 Relay G10T transmitter, you can connect your guitar to the amp wirelessly. Adding to the portability factor is an integrated rechargeable battery. Bluetooth connectivity allows the THR30IIA to double as a stereo speaker, so you’re getting more than just a guitar amp for the price.

On the top of the amp, you’ll find a three-way stereo imager switch, bass, middle and treble adjustment knobs. There are also AUX, headphone and MIDI inputs, so you can operate the amp with a footswitch. Naturally, you can also use the THR Remote app to tweak your settings. There’s also a USB connection and bundled Steinberg software to record any music you create with the app. Another option for recording tracks is the Yamaha Rec’n’Share app.       

At $869, the THR30IIA is expensive — even for Yamaha’s THR lineup — but we’ve found we have always liked what the THR amps have had to offer and you’re getting a lot of features for the price. The THR30IIA will go on sale starting in November.  

In this article: Yamaha, THR30IIA, gadgets, gadgetry, guitar, guitar amp, Music, music gear, yamaha thr, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
