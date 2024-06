Blink and you'll miss it: Apple just confirmed that RCS support will be in iOS 18 via a three-word update at the end of Craig Federighi's update on the new software. I wish this post was longer, with more details, but they said literally nothing else about it! We'll just have to wait until the iOS 18 beta is out there, I guess.

