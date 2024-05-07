You can now buy a Pixel Tablet without a dock for $400, if that’s your bag

We found the dock to be one of the more exciting things about the device.

Google has made the 128GB Pixel Tablet available as a standalone device , without the charging dock. It costs $400, as compared to around $500 at most outlets with the dock. This is a great deal on paper, but there’s one elephant-sized caveat. We had some issues with the tablet on its own and were mostly enamored by that dock.

You can’t cast streaming content to the device without the dock, which is one major negative. We also found the camera placement to be slightly awkward, particularly when participating in video calls. The 2,560 x 1,600 LCD panel isn’t as vibrant as an OLED panel, but it gets the job done. All of the specs of this device are “just fine” but, at $400, that’s probably to be expected.

The dock brings some nifty stuff to the table, like a durable stand, fantastic speakers and, of course, charging. However, there are some things that the Pixel Tablet excels at, even without that charging dock. The battery life is superb, lasting well over 21 hours per charge at 50 percent brightness. That’ll handle even the longest international flight. We also found the tablet to be useful as a smart display, particularly if you’ve fully bought into the Google smart home ecosystem.