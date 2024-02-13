You can now buy a Playdate console without an obscene waiting period

They’ll ship as soon as orders come in, for now.

The Playdate console has been tough to get a hold of since being released back in 2022, as pre-orders have vastly outnumbered current orders. This has led to lengthy waiting periods when placing an order for the crank-adjacent portable. That all changes today, as the manufacturer has announced the console is available for immediate shipment upon purchase.

Playdate also passed a significant milestone, as over 70,000 preordered units have shipped, up from 50,000 last year. Manufacturer Panic says it has finally “caught up” to all Playdate preorders, but that this wide availability may not last forever. The company says just a “limited number” of consoles are available for immediate purchase. The online store currently says shipments go out in two to three days.

Panic says that, moving forward, it’ll notify the public whenever Playdates are in-stock and ready to ship. On the other hand, the store will clearly note when stock is low and when there’s a waiting period.

The manufacturer has also opened up shipments to a number of new countries, including Hungary, Greece, New Zealand, South Korea and Malaysia. That last one is particularly important, as Malaysia is where the console is actually manufactured. It’s always nice when the people who make the thing can use the thing.

Panic is planning another video showcase to unveil forthcoming games for the system. More details on this event will come at a later date. The last showcase happened in August and featured an array of bizarre, yet engaging, titles.

For the uninitiated, the Playdate is a portable gaming console unlike any other. It’s cute and bright yellow, with a manually-operated crank that can be used as a control mechanism. Each $200 console comes with 24 free games, with two unlocking each week for 12 weeks. You can also purchase games via the Playdate Catalog online store.

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission.