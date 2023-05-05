You can now use Amazon’s palm-reading tech to buy alcohol

Amazon’s palm payment technology is moving from the world of convenience food to a booze-soaked baseball field. The company just announced that the Amazon One identification system is being implemented at Denver’s Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball franchise, allowing customers to buy beer and hard alcohol with their palms.

This lets you stroll right into the field’s SandLot Brewery or Coors Light Silver Bullet Bar and order up some of the good stuff without having to waste precious moments digging through your pockets to find that dang ID. Over the course of an entire game, this could save 20 to 30 seconds, depending on how thirsty you are.

Of course, you have to be enrolled in the company’s biometric Amazon One service. The web giant’s setting up kiosks at the field for quick signups, but you need your ID, your Amazon sign-in information and you have to take a selfie. Once enrolled, however, just hover your palm over the reader and the bartender will know you are above 21 and ready to gulp. The system isn’t just for age verification, as it also lets you pay with your palm.