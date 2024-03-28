You can now use your phone to get started with Amazon’s palm-reading tech
It allows for payments at all Whole Foods stores, among other retail locations.
Amazon that lets people sign up for its palm recognition service without having to head to an in-store kiosk. The Amazon One app uses a smartphone’s camera to take a photo of a palm print to set up an account. Once signed up, you can pay for stuff by using just your hand, ending the tyranny of having to carry a smartphone, cash or a burdensome plastic card.
The tech uses generative AI to analyze a palm's vein structure, turning the data into a “unique numerical, vector representation” which is recognized by scanning machines at retail locations. You’ll have to add a payment method within the app to get started and upload a photo of your ID for the purpose of age verification.
The app launches today for iOS and Android. Previously, you’d have to go to a physical location to sign up for Amazon One. Beyond payments, the tech is also used as an age verification tool and as a way to without having to bring along a ticket.
Once you hand over your palm-print to the , you’ll have unfettered access to each and every . Amazon, after all, owns Whole Foods. Amazon One payments are also accepted at , in addition to certain airports, stadiums and convenience stores.
There are , as passwords can change but palms cannot. Amazon says that all uploaded palm images are “encrypted and sent to a secure Amazon One domain” in the Amazon Web Service cloud. The company also says the app “includes additional layers of spoof detection,” noting that it’s not possible to save or download palm images to the phone itself.