You can play a demo of the goth Pinocchio game 'Lies of P' right now It's due to hit consoles and PC on September 19th.

Lies of P is a dark, steampunk take on the legend of Pinocchio, and it's due to come out on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S (plus Game Pass) on September 19th. There's a demo available across all platforms right now, and it'll be live until June 27th. The demo requires an online connection and is free to access.

Lies of P comes from prolific South Korean publisher and developer Neowiz. The studio describes the game as an Souls-like action experience, and it's absolutely drenched in dark fantasy vibes. The latest trailer for Lies of P, shown off during the Summer Game Fest kickoff show today, reveals a sprawling industrial landscape filled with mechanical technologies, cog-wheel robots and bronze finishes. The game is styled after the Belle Epoque era, drawing on late 19th-century French aesthetics.

Lies of P features character customization and various narrative choices. Neowiz describes the setting and gameplay as follows: "Once a beautiful city, Krat has become a living nightmare as deadly puppets run amok and a plague sweeps the land. Play as P, a puppet who must fight his way through the city on his unrelenting journey to find Geppetto and finally become human."

Those who pre-order the digital deluxe edition of Lies of P will get early access to the full game. Pre-orders are live on the game's website right now.

