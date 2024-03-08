You can write long-form articles on X if you pay for Premium+
Journalists, creators and long-winded VCs on X now have a new way to be exhausting on main. X now allows verified organizations and Premium+ subscribers to “Articles."
The feature adds a basic text-editing interface that includes embedded media and some text formatting options, like the ability to make bulleted lists. It also appears that articles can be longer than the 25,000-character limit currently in place for premium subscribers’ “longer posts” feature. According to my initial tests, I hit the character limit for articles at just over 100,000 characters or about 15,000 words.
Here’s what the editing interface looks like:
Notably, Twitter began working on longer form posts long before Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. The company showed off an early version, originally called “Notes”, as it looked to lure newsletter writers and other creators to the service. Musk confirmed that the publishing tools were still in the works.
The rollout of publishing tools is notable as Musk has often been hostile to journalists on his platform. Last year, Musk directed a change to X’s recommendation algorithm so that links to newsletter platform Substack would in users’ “For You” feeds, which has throttled many independent writers’ reach on the service. X also from news stories shared on the platform last fall (headlines eventually returned, in a much smaller font).