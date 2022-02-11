YouTube finally delivers HDR videos on the Xbox One

You can finally watch YouTube videos in HDR on last-gen Xbox One S and One X consoles, along with the latest Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X models, according to Google. As spotted by Flat Panels HD and confirmed by Engadget, opening a YouTube HDR video on a recent Xbox One console, then bringing up “stats for nerds” shows that it’s streaming in the PQ Rec.2020 HDR format using the VP9-2 codec.

YouTube HDR videos are also noticeably brighter and more colorful. The maximum resolution will depend on your console, with the Xbox Series X supporting 4K at up to 60 fps, and the Xbox One S delivering 1440p HDR at 60 fps.