Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: YouTube/Jacob & Katie Schwarz

YouTube finally delivers HDR videos on the Xbox One

Some YouTube HDR videos will show you what your TV can really do.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Comments
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

YouTube is finally available in HDR on Xbox One
YouTube/Jacob & Katie Schwarz

You can finally watch YouTube videos in HDR on last-gen Xbox One S and One X consoles, along with the latest Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X models, according to Google. As spotted by Flat Panels HD and confirmed by Engadget, opening a YouTube HDR video on a recent Xbox One console, then bringing up “stats for nerds” shows that it’s streaming in the PQ Rec.2020 HDR format using the VP9-2 codec.

YouTube HDR videos are also noticeably brighter and more colorful. The maximum resolution will depend on your console, with the Xbox Series X supporting 4K at up to 60 fps, and the Xbox One S delivering 1440p HDR at 60 fps.

Xbox One has supported HDR for a while now with streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. Microsoft has been promising YouTube HDR supports on Xbox since way back in 2017, Flat Panels HD noted. Why it took so long is anyone’s guess, but as I’ve noted before, Microsoft and YouTube have struggled to get HDR to work properly on Windows 10.

What’s the good of HDR on YouTube? For one thing, you can find eye-popping videos like this one that take full advantage of the format, unlike the barely noticeable implementation you’ll see on Netflix and other streaming services. Hopefully, it will also motivate more creators to do videos and livestreaming in HDR so we can get more content in that format.

In this article: YouTube, HDR, Xbox One, Xbox One Series X, Xbox One Series S, VP9-2, HDR10, 4K, news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
60 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

Put Bernie Sanders almost anywhere with this Google Street View app

View
Elon Musk announces $100 million prize for new carbon capture tech

Elon Musk announces $100 million prize for new carbon capture tech

View
'Resident Evil Village' hits Xbox One, Series S/X, PS4, PS5 and PC May 7th

'Resident Evil Village' hits Xbox One, Series S/X, PS4, PS5 and PC May 7th

View
Tucows closes its once-popular software download site

Tucows closes its once-popular software download site

View
Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

Samsung Galaxy S21 review: The best Android phone for the money

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr