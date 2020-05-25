Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Engadget

YouTube Kids is now on Apple TV

It's now available for download from the App Store on the device.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
17m ago
Comments
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple TV
Engadget

YouTube’s dedicated app for kids is now out for download from the App Store on Apple TV, so long as it’s available in your region. It works on both the 4K and the HD versions of the device, and you can use the Siri Remote to fire it up by saying “Hey Siri, open YouTube Kids.” While you can let your kids use the app without signing in, you’ll have to log in to import your current parental control settings, though you can always change them through the app on a phone or a tablet.

YouTube Kids launched as an app for mobile devices in 2015 to provide children a curated selection of age-appropriate content. Since then, YouTube has rolled out the app to various smart TVs and eventually launched a desktop version. The platform has been dealing with child-exploitative videos masquerading as child-friendly content on its website for years. While the YouTube Kids app has had its own share of issues — back in 2018, it suggested conspiracy theory videos when you search for certain keywords — it could keep children away from the most egregious videos on the platform.

In this article: news, entertainment
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
18 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Google's work from home strategy includes a $1,000 allowance

Google's work from home strategy includes a $1,000 allowance

View
LG's first 48-inch 4K OLED TV is starting to roll out

LG's first 48-inch 4K OLED TV is starting to roll out

View
Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

Philips Hue leaks show new versatility for Lightstrip Plus and Bloom

View
Making an indie phone is not for the faint-hearted

Making an indie phone is not for the faint-hearted

View
T-Mobile customers can send RCS messages to Android users worldwide

T-Mobile customers can send RCS messages to Android users worldwide

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr