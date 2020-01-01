100 million people watch YouTube on TVs each month

YouTube viewership is increasingly shifting away from phones and over to the big screen. The company has seen a “dramatic shift in viewing patterns,” with more than 100 million people watching YouTube or YouTube TV on televisions in the United States each month. Watch time on televisions has also increased: up 80 percent since last year, while live content watch time grew 250 percent in March, compared with 2019.

YouTube highlighted the stats as part of its NewFronts presentation, an industry event aimed at digital advertisers. The company also announced a new lineup of original programming, including “Ultimate Home Championship,” a virtual competition starring athletes and YouTube personalities, who will compete in “at home” events like “laundry hamper basketball.” The show will be hosted by Stephen Curry and will raise money for COVID-19 relief.